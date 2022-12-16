WUM holds prayer ceremony for APS martyrs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A ceremony was organized in memory of the martyrs of the APS attack under the auspices of the Director Student Affairs at The Women University Multan (WUM) here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Student Affairs, Dr Adeela Saeed said that the tragedy of Army Public school Peshawar was a deep wound that can never be healed.

The martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar had lit the candle of knowledge with their blood and foiled the conspiracy of forces hostile to knowledge, he added.

He stressed that the great eternal sacrifice of the martyrs of APS united the whole nation and gave a new life to Pakistan.

Later, a rally was organized at the university wherein the participants carried placards and banners to express solidarity with the martyrs of the APS attack.

The rally ended with prayers for the martyrs and the students lit candles and paid their respect to the martyrs.