WUM offers smart classrooms to students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Women University Multan (WUM) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi, inaugurated smart classrooms under HEC project at both Katchery and Matital campuses here on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by heads of departments and IT staff.

Director IT Department Muhammad Azam briefed the participants about the project in detail. He said 60 latest computer systems were available in both class rooms with high-speed internet.

On the occasion, VC Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi said that due to smart classrooms, online information would be made available.

She urged heads to invite different professors to deliver lectures all around the country from different institutions since the concept of video link has enabled the feeling of proximity in the masses.

"We need to make all sorts of technology available to our generation," the vice chancellor said.

She also said the government too was playing its part in supporting science and technology and added that in today's world one cannot imagine life without contemporary age of computers and robots which will replace human workforce and labour in the near future.

Dr Quraishi appreciated the efforts of IT Department of Women University Multan for their efforts and timely completion of project.