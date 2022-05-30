UrduPoint.com

WUM Offers Smart Classrooms To Students

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 06:26 PM

WUM offers smart classrooms to students

The Women University Multan (WUM) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi, inaugurated smart classrooms under HEC project at both Katchery and Matital campuses here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Women University Multan (WUM) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi, inaugurated smart classrooms under HEC project at both Katchery and Matital campuses here on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by heads of departments and IT staff.

Director IT Department Muhammad Azam briefed the participants about the project in detail. He said 60 latest computer systems were available in both class rooms with high-speed internet.

On the occasion, VC Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi said that due to smart classrooms, online information would be made available.

She urged heads to invite different professors to deliver lectures all around the country from different institutions since the concept of video link has enabled the feeling of proximity in the masses.

"We need to make all sorts of technology available to our generation," the vice chancellor said.

She also said the government too was playing its part in supporting science and technology and added that in today's world one cannot imagine life without contemporary age of computers and robots which will replace human workforce and labour in the near future.

Dr Quraishi appreciated the efforts of IT Department of Women University Multan for their efforts and timely completion of project.

Related Topics

Multan Internet World Technology Wum Women HEC All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Karachi West zone police arrests drug peddlers

Karachi West zone police arrests drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Fourteen arrested for running illegal crushing pla ..

Fourteen arrested for running illegal crushing plants

2 minutes ago
 University of Sargodha admission schedule for e-Ro ..

University of Sargodha admission schedule for e-Rozgar Centre

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tues ..

Sindh Rescue -1122 Service to be launched on Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

PDWP approves Rs 5304 mln developmental schemes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.