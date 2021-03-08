Yasmin Rashid warns public for another lockdown as SOPs being violated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday urged that the public and other business communities to play their active role by taking additional proactive measures to tighten the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to contain current rapid spread of Covid-19.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said government would further reimpose Covid-19 smart lockdown restrictions if the violation of SOPs continues, adding, public's 'non-serious attitude' towards the deadly virus is regrettable.

She said the government keeping in view care for business community had allowed them to open their businesses, in response the traders also had an obligation to keep their promises intact.

Minister categorically stated that public will have to face another smart lockdown and strict action will be taken against those violating the SOPs.

All provinces were asked to ensure implementation of SOPs strictly and special attention is paid to high risk sectors like transport, markets, wedding halls, restaurants and public gatherings.

She also regretted that the masses did not follow the standard procedures (SOPs) to the extent necessary to avoid the spread of the virus, adding: 'We cannot win the war against the deadly virus without the cooperation of the people.

She said that the provincial governments with the support of the local administrations would convince the citizens to rigorously observe corona SOPs and raise awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government.

Yasmin appealed the citizens to adopt measures such as social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc as Covid-19 new cases are on rise.

She further asked health professionals who had been immunized to share their experience with their colleagues who were a bit hesitant to be convinced and inoculated against the deadly virus.

She warned that vaccine hesitancy could lead to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.