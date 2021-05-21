YCA Specialist doctors stage protest to express solidarity with Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :On the protest call of Young consultant Association (YCA) the consultants specialist Doctors staged a protest in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas hospitals on Friday to express solidarity with their innocent Palestinians wearing black bands on arms.

Addressing the protest Chairman YCA Sindh Dr. Sajjan Halepoto, President Dr, Abdul Majeed Radhan, senior vice president Dr. Saad Ullah Chachar, General Secretary Dr Zulfiqar Zaoonr, press representative Dr Eshwar Kumar and other said that recent atrocities, barbarism , shelling and bombing on sacred places was highly condemnable act of terrorism.

They further said the silence of United Nations Organisations (UNO) and other world forums was deplorable.

They demanded relevant human rights organizations to take notice of cruelties of Israeli forces on innocent Palestinian Muslims in order to resolve issue at earliest.