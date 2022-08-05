Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir marks across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration Sukkur here on Friday organized a rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir all over the country including Sindh.

The rally, led by Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed, started from its office and concluded at Sukkur Press Club.

Siren was sounded before the start of the rally while one-minute silence was also observed.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The DC Sukkur, while addressing the rally participants, said the whole nation was celebrating the day with fervour.

He paid rich tribute to the continuous struggle of Kashmiris against Indian subjugation and declared that Kashmiris live in the hearts of the Pakistanis.

"We cannot forget them and will continue to side with them," he added.

In Khairpur, rallies were also taken out in connection with Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

The central rally organised by the district administration started from Umbrella Chowk. The participants marched through court road, outside Press Club.

The procession concluded at Maryam chowk.

Signboards were installed at the starting and ending points respectively.

Various rallies and seminars were also held across northern Sindh including, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Noshehroferoze and other districts to observe the annual anniversary of New Delhi's action that stripped Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) of its special status.