Young Child Killed, Seven Injured In Separate Accidents In Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a heart-wrenching turn of events in Bahawalnagar, a 4-year-old girl named Anaya on Wednesday tragically lost her life when a speeding motorcyclist struck her as she played outside her home in Chak 211 Fateh.

According to police sources, authorities have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect following the registration of an FIR.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Fort Abbas road, a collision between two high-speed motorcycles resulted in injuries to seven individuals, including women. The injured identified as Muhammad Azhar, Mohbat Ali, Maryam Bibi, Zarina Bibi, Abdah Bibi, and Shahzeb, were promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

