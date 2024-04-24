Open Menu

Young Officers Visit PID For Briefing On Govt Principal Public Relations Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Young officers visit PID for briefing on govt principal public relations agency

A delegation of young probationary officers from the Information Service Academy visited the Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad to receive a briefing on the roles, functions, and operational procedures of the government's principal public relations agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A delegation of young probationary officers from the Information Service academy visited the Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad to receive a briefing on the roles, functions, and operational procedures of the government's principal public relations agency.

Arshad Munir, Executive Director General of the Information Service Academy, led the delegation. Upon their arrival at the PID headquarters, they received a warm welcome from Ms. Tahira Saeeda, Director General Advertisement, and Ms. Ambreen Gul Shahid, Director General Administration.

As part of their exposure to government media operations, the probationary officers received detailed presentations from PID officials on journalist engagement, advertisement management, publication of official materials, and administrative procedures.

They had the chance to engage in discussions and interact with experienced professionals from the department.

Arshad Munir expressed gratitude to the PID leadership for accommodating the visiting delegation and offering valuable insights into the operations of the nation's leading media communications agency.

He expressed optimism that the experience would be immensely beneficial for the young officers in preparing them for their forthcoming roles as public relations professionals.

As an integral component of the structured training program for probationary information officers at the Information Service Academy, the visit aimed to familiarize them with government media offices such as PID. This exposure plays a crucial role in equipping these officers with the necessary skills for their future public relations responsibilities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Young Media From Government

Recent Stories

UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

41 seconds ago
 Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 yea ..

Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO

2 minutes ago
 RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, ..

RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, dismantles five

2 minutes ago
 U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shangha ..

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shanghai

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, Ind ..

PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India  

11 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on ..

BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25

10 minutes ago
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobac ..

ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use

10 minutes ago
 Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier a ..

Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

9 minutes ago
 DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 ind ..

DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city

10 minutes ago
 Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Hari ..

Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competitio ..

10 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters

10 minutes ago
 Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 year ..

Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan