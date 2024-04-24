Young officers visit PID for briefing on govt principal public relations agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A delegation of young probationary officers from the Information Service academy visited the Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad to receive a briefing on the roles, functions, and operational procedures of the government's principal public relations agency.

Arshad Munir, Executive Director General of the Information Service Academy, led the delegation. Upon their arrival at the PID headquarters, they received a warm welcome from Ms. Tahira Saeeda, Director General Advertisement, and Ms. Ambreen Gul Shahid, Director General Administration.

As part of their exposure to government media operations, the probationary officers received detailed presentations from PID officials on journalist engagement, advertisement management, publication of official materials, and administrative procedures.

They had the chance to engage in discussions and interact with experienced professionals from the department.

Arshad Munir expressed gratitude to the PID leadership for accommodating the visiting delegation and offering valuable insights into the operations of the nation's leading media communications agency.

He expressed optimism that the experience would be immensely beneficial for the young officers in preparing them for their forthcoming roles as public relations professionals.

As an integral component of the structured training program for probationary information officers at the Information Service Academy, the visit aimed to familiarize them with government media offices such as PID. This exposure plays a crucial role in equipping these officers with the necessary skills for their future public relations responsibilities.