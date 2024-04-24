Young Officers Visit PID For Briefing On Govt Principal Public Relations Agency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:54 PM
A delegation of young probationary officers from the Information Service Academy visited the Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad to receive a briefing on the roles, functions, and operational procedures of the government's principal public relations agency
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A delegation of young probationary officers from the Information Service academy visited the Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad to receive a briefing on the roles, functions, and operational procedures of the government's principal public relations agency.
Arshad Munir, Executive Director General of the Information Service Academy, led the delegation. Upon their arrival at the PID headquarters, they received a warm welcome from Ms. Tahira Saeeda, Director General Advertisement, and Ms. Ambreen Gul Shahid, Director General Administration.
As part of their exposure to government media operations, the probationary officers received detailed presentations from PID officials on journalist engagement, advertisement management, publication of official materials, and administrative procedures.
They had the chance to engage in discussions and interact with experienced professionals from the department.
Arshad Munir expressed gratitude to the PID leadership for accommodating the visiting delegation and offering valuable insights into the operations of the nation's leading media communications agency.
He expressed optimism that the experience would be immensely beneficial for the young officers in preparing them for their forthcoming roles as public relations professionals.
As an integral component of the structured training program for probationary information officers at the Information Service Academy, the visit aimed to familiarize them with government media offices such as PID. This exposure plays a crucial role in equipping these officers with the necessary skills for their future public relations responsibilities.
Recent Stories
UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal
Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO
RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, dismantles five
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shanghai
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city
Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competitio ..
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, dismantles five2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India11 minutes ago
-
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use10 minutes ago
-
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city10 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters10 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM10 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals10 minutes ago
-
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion12 minutes ago
-
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike23 minutes ago
-
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested23 minutes ago
-
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor23 minutes ago
-
World Immunization Week kicks off in Mirpurkhas23 minutes ago