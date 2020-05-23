UrduPoint.com
Youth Advised To Take Benefit Of Technological Revolution

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:11 PM

Noted Sindhi poet Akash Ansari has asked the youth not to waste their time on surfing social media websites, instead learn the new skills on Internet to compete in the international market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Noted Sindhi poet Akash Ansari has asked the youth not to waste their time on surfing social media websites, instead learn the new skills on internet to compete in the international market.

In an online webinar, organized by a group of social activists on live software Zoom here on Friday evening, and attended by writers, poets, social activists from across the country and abroad, the poet Akash Ansari said technology had brought rapid changes in economic and political systems, said a statement on Saturday.

"A new era of 'digital dictatorship' is emerging due to penetration of technology in all spheres of life," he commented in his talks adding that youth should take benefits from this revolution.

Due to Coronavirus lockdown all over the world, when industries and markets were closed down, the digital economy has grown. Ecommerce is flourishing and youth from Sindh should take advantage to claim their share from this new mode of trading.

The coming days will be an era of Artificial Intelligence, he remarked.

Ansari said feudal class had destroyed economy of Sindh and there was a need to minimize their influence in the politics. He asked the youth to come forward to bring changes in the society. He recited his poetry on the occasion.

Noted author and political commentator Jami Chandio appreciated the literary contribution of the poet Akash Ansari and said he had created a new trend in Sindhi poetry, which was a mixture of revolutionary literature and romantic feelings.

Akash's poetry has influenced youth and political workers especially during MRD movement when he gave songs of resistance and a new era of revolution.

Participants from Canada, USA, Hungary, Hungary, Netherlands, Russia, Cuba, Germany, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia attended the live video programme, which was conducted by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan.

