Youth Are With PML-N Despite Propaganda, Says Nawaz
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Friday the youth were with his party despite vicious propaganda, and they would play a key role in reemergence of the party as the leading political force of Pakistan
He was addressing a public gathering at historic Iqbal Park (Dhobi Ghat ground), where he asked the participants to raise their hands who were born on or after 1980. As a large number of the participants raised their hands, he said that clearly negated the propaganda that the youth were with some other political parties, he added.
He said he was impressed by the enthusiasm of the participants in the public meeting. He said, "I have reliable friends and colleagues in Faisalabad since 1980." He particularly named Chaudhry Sher Ali, Abid Sher Ali, Talal Chaudhry, Mian Farooq and Rana Sanaullah and said they were still steadfast and refused to succumb to any pressure to change their allegiance.
He said that his tenure was marked with maximum facilitation to masses. All commodities were cheap and available to everyone during his tenure as the prime minister. He said gold was available at Rs. 50,000 per tola and parents did not face any problem in the marriage of their daughters. "At that time when we were fighting against the twin menace of terrorism and load-shedding, others were observing sit-in to achieve their ulterior motives," he recalled.
Nawaz Sharif said people remembered those days when the PML-N government was sent packing. "If our rule would have continued, we would have been able to fight out poverty and unemployment," he added. He said, "We are committed to weeding out unemployment while the previous rulers befooled masses by raising hollow slogans of providing 10 million jobs."
He said that the PML-N would restart the development process where it was abandoned due to his ouster from Prime Minister's House. He said more motorways would be established to facilitate people and link different parts of the country.
Earlier, commenting on the announcement of Shehbaz Sharif to provide metro bus service to Faisalabad, he said if the PMLN came to power, it would not only start metro bus service but also give a gift of orange line train to the city.
PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, PMLN President Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan, PMLN City President Sheikh Ejaz, former state ministers Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Talal Chaudhry, Mian Farooq, Mian Ajmal Asif, Israr Ahmad alias Munnay Khan and other leaders were also present.
