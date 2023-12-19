Youth awarded life term, imposed fine for abducting, raping minor girl

The Session Court Attock on Tuesday awarded life term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on a teenaged boy for abduction and subjecting a 7-year-old girl to sexual assault in Daman village in the limits of Rango Police station of Hazro town of Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Session Court Attock on Tuesday awarded life term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on a teenaged boy for abduction and subjecting a 7-year-old girl to sexual assault in Daman village in the limits of Rango Police station of Hazro town of Attock.

According to the police, the accused Haris Ali abducted the minor girl when she was coming back to her home after attending school. Later on, the police registered a case against the accused in 2022.

The Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Zaffar Iqbal Sial sentenced Haris Ali for his conviction in abducting and later sexually assaulting a 7 years old girl.