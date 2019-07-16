Youth killed during dacoity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) ::Unidentified dacoits shot dead a youth over resistance during a dacoity in the area of Millat Town police station, on Monday.

Police spokesman said that 25-year-old Muhammad Shafiq along with his father Riyasat, both residents of Mohallah Ashraf Abad Johar Colony Sargodha Road, were going to vegetable markets to purchase fruits on their motorbike when some armed bandits intercepted them near NADRA Office Millat Chowk.

The dacoits looted cash at gunpoint but Shafiq produced resistance which enraged the outlaws and they shot him dead on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.