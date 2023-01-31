UrduPoint.com

Yumna Zaidi Bids Adieu To Drama Serial 'Bakhtawar'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Yumna Zaidi bids adieu to drama serial 'Bakhtawar'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :After an intense run on television, as Yumna Zaidi's much-loved serial 'Bakhtawar' finally came to an end, the diva penned a heartwarming note to bid goodbye to the serial and its cast and crew.

Despite many drama serials being aired, the tale of courage 'Bakhtawar' has a league of its own. Being one of the most talked about serials and attracting an overwhelming response from fans and celebs, the last episode trends at No.3 on YouTube with over 5.2 million views.

Turning to her official Instagram account, the 'Ishq-e-Laa' sensation penned a gratitude note as she bid farewell to her unique character 'Bakhtu', "To me, Bakhtawar has been the strongest tree, standing tall all alone, despite the fact that the project had to overcome many breaks and many stop signs but still maintained its viewership, despite any fancy setups, romantic tracks or typical family politics, it still stood out, thanks to all of you for watching it and appreciating it.

" Zaidi went on to thank the makers for their enthusiasm and support, "Thanks to the makers for producing this drama and taking a big risk and thanks to the director for making this toughest journey a little easier for me." Furthermore, she also gave a huge shout-out to her co-star Zaviyar Nauman, "You did a super amazing job in Bakhtawar, thank you for accepting Dilawar." To which, Zaviyar responded with gratitude, "This means a lot coming from you Bakhtu, thank you for being one of the best co-actors anyone could have asked for. Couldn't have done it without you."On the professional front, Zaviyar Nauman is riding high on success as his ongoing drama 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' trends at No.1 on YouTube for 122 hours.

Related Topics

Job Yumna Zaidi YouTube Family TV All From Best Million Instagram

Recent Stories

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

33 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

57 minutes ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

3 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

4 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.