Yumna Zaidi bids adieu to drama serial 'Bakhtawar'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :After an intense run on television, as Yumna Zaidi's much-loved serial 'Bakhtawar' finally came to an end, the diva penned a heartwarming note to bid goodbye to the serial and its cast and crew.

Despite many drama serials being aired, the tale of courage 'Bakhtawar' has a league of its own. Being one of the most talked about serials and attracting an overwhelming response from fans and celebs, the last episode trends at No.3 on YouTube with over 5.2 million views.

Turning to her official Instagram account, the 'Ishq-e-Laa' sensation penned a gratitude note as she bid farewell to her unique character 'Bakhtu', "To me, Bakhtawar has been the strongest tree, standing tall all alone, despite the fact that the project had to overcome many breaks and many stop signs but still maintained its viewership, despite any fancy setups, romantic tracks or typical family politics, it still stood out, thanks to all of you for watching it and appreciating it.

" Zaidi went on to thank the makers for their enthusiasm and support, "Thanks to the makers for producing this drama and taking a big risk and thanks to the director for making this toughest journey a little easier for me." Furthermore, she also gave a huge shout-out to her co-star Zaviyar Nauman, "You did a super amazing job in Bakhtawar, thank you for accepting Dilawar." To which, Zaviyar responded with gratitude, "This means a lot coming from you Bakhtu, thank you for being one of the best co-actors anyone could have asked for. Couldn't have done it without you."On the professional front, Zaviyar Nauman is riding high on success as his ongoing drama 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' trends at No.1 on YouTube for 122 hours.