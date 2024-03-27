Zahoor Babar Afridi assumes charge as DPO Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The newly appointed District Police Officer of Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afridi, has assumed his responsibilities.

Upon his arrival at the District Police Officer's office, senior police officers warmly welcomed him, and the police contingent presented a guard of honor.

During an introductory meeting with police officers, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi exchanged views on various matters.

He stated that maintaining law and order in the district will be his top priority, and he emphasized utilizing all available resources for this purpose.