Zaidi Held Opposition Responsible For Creating Disturbance In Assembly Session

Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Zaidi held opposition responsible for creating disturbance in assembly session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday criticized the Opposition parties for creating disturbance during the assembly session.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said Opposition had started 'hue and cry' during budget speech, held few days back.

He said members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had attacked on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders with sanitizer bottles, budget books and other material.

Ali Haider Zaidi said it was the responsibility of the Opposition benches to calmly listen the budget speech of PTI ministers but PML-N started using abusive language against the main leader of PTI.

He, however, said that no one was allowed to use derogatory remarks against any parliamentary leader at this highest forum.

Replying to a question about mismanagement in Karachi, he said apex court had taken notice of encroachments, land mafia, china cutting and illegal construction of buildingsin Karachi. The minister said last regimes are responsible for mishandling Karachi issues. To another question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying its best to improve the system.

