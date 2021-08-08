Zaidi urges people to follow Covid-19 SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Sunday said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has asked the federal departments to play their role in containing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He expressed such views while talking to media persons after visiting COVID-19 vaccination center here at Gulistan-e-Johar.

The performance of institutions like Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) working under the Ministry of Maritime affairs was good and satisfactory, he said, adding that in 2017-18, one of these institutions (PQA) has posted the profit of Rs 6 billion and in 2020-21, it had paid Rs 8 billion in tax only.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), these institutions were playing active role and established the vaccination camps, federal minister told.

More than 66,000 people have been vaccinated so far from these camps and as many as 4000 people would be vaccinated today, the minister added.

People don't wear mask, he recounted, suggesting that they must wear masks, because it will not only save you but your whole family.

I had COVID-19 twice and how much I have suffered, I know and you don't know, he articulated, reiterating "you should follow COVID-19 SOPs to contain the spread of corona-virus".

We have sped up the vaccination and everyone should get vaccinated, he told, suggesting the people to visit centers for vaccination.

Replying to a question, he told that the protest staged by fishermen was not against the ministry but against the custom and Maritime Security Agency (MSA), adding that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Moulvi held the meeting with all stakeholders to resolve this issue.