Zamong Kor looks after 370 children, integrates 100 with families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Zamong Kor (Our House), a star project of the Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for street children is looking after 370 children and had integrated 100 children with their families while two Afghan children would be reintegrated with families through Child Protection Court soon.

This project for the look after of street children was launched during the previous tenure of PTI government in 2016 with a grant-in-aid of Rs.400 million and during last four years it has spent Rs.320 million.

Children are referred through three different means that are included Social Welfare Organizations (SWOs) that collect data of deserving children from the field and then refer them to the admission committee of the institution. Such children are first referred to a psychologist and after cleaning, he is provided a room in the hostel of the institute and after two weeks, such children are formally given admission in the school.

The second procedure of referral is the Child Protection Court while third is local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Child Protection Commission.

Talking to APP, Director Zamong Kor, Saeed Ahmad said that children of the institution are provided best residential facility and provided meal formally approved by the institute in air-conditioned mess. The children are provided quality education through highly qualified teachers while the facilities of language, computer and art labs are also available for such children.

Sports facilities provided in the institution are included cricket, football while marshal art. In religious education, the children are taught Nazra Qur'aan and character building education as well. Similarly, all national days and events are also celebrated in the institution.

The institution is also hosting Ali, a child from Karachi, who was brought there in miserable conditions and was not in position even to talk while another three old child Ahmad hails from Dir was referred by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Similarly, a child of the Hazara community of Afghanistan has also been given shelter in the institute. Due to threat to his life, the child first came to Quetta, but due to situation in that city shifted to Peshawar wherein he was admitted to Zamong Kor and provided protection. The child has won bronze medal in the Karate event organized under the auspices of the institute. Now, that child is living a happy life.

The children, Saeed Ahmad said are provided medical facilities through dispensary established inside the institute and in case of seriousness, they are referred to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The institute has conducted the Covid test of its all children and had also provided financial assistance to their families at the rate of Rs.8000/- per child. The first bath of the institute's students has reached to 7th classes and next year they would be promoted to higher classes.

Beside, contemporary education the children are also imparted various skills and those interested in higher education would be provided assistance in education upto university level.

Due to the success of the Zamong Kor Peshawar, the provincial government has now decided the establishment of its four more campuses. The new campuses would be established in Swat, Abbottabad and D.I. Khan while a girls' specific institute in Peshawar.

Similarly, the establishment of another campus is under consideration in Bannu. Work on Swab Campus g has begun and initially it would start operation in a rent building from next month.