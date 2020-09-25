Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said that the Sindh government was taking 'historic' revenge from the people by imposing worst power load shedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said that the Sindh government was taking 'historic' revenge from the people by imposing worst power load shedding.

Talking to private news channel, she criticized that sindh government has always tried to hide its corruption and incompetence by blaming the Federal government for all the problems faced by people in the province.

She claimed that the Punjab government has introduced measures for energy conservation and has recently started a project where they will install solar energy systems in over 15,000 schools to fulfill the need of power.

She said it was the criminal negligence of the Sindh government which had tried to keep things good in news and headlines but failed to deliver practically.

The PPP has shown the worst governance and ill planning in its 12-year rule over the province," she added.

"It is our right to ask the PPP's led provincial government as where they spent billions of funds. They are just blaming the federal government for their own failure", she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention to Karachi and had announced a special financial package as he was aware of the importance of the city.

She said the opposition parties are getting united only for protecting plundered national wealth.

Replying to a question regarding life saving drugs, she said Dr Faisal will held a press conference for the awareness of public on 'orphan medicines increasing price'.

Zartaj Gul appreciated the Science and technology ministry for its efforts during COVID-19 and said it was the first time that Pakistan has developed indigenous COVID-19 diagnostic kits and ventilators.

She added that such kits and ventilators had been approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for commercial use and are likely to bring down the cost of coronavirus tests in the country.

Replying to another question, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session and will once again raise the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at such forum.