Zia Mohyeddin's Demise Left Great Void: Sherry Rehman

February 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed his grief over the death of Pakistan's famous actor and writer Zia Mohyeddin and said his demise was not less than a tragedy that had left a great void in the society.

The federal minister in a series of tweets expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Zia Mohyeddin.

Senator Rehman said, "It is very sad to hear about the demise of Zia Mohyeddin, the famous literary figure of Pakistan." She added that Mohyeddin's grasp, expertise, and status in cultural and literary trends made him unparalleled.

She added that many generations of radio and tv had benefited from his unique voice and knowledge. "My condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Zia Mohyeddin," Sherry Rehman said.

