Zmarak Achakzai Calls on ECP, Government to address firing incident targeting ANP Workers

Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former Provincial Minister and candidate from PB-50 Constituency Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Wednesday said that a worker of ANP was martyred and another was injured due to firing by opponents in Mezai stop

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former Provincial Minister and candidate from PB-50 Constituency Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Wednesday said that a worker of ANP was martyred and another was injured due to firing by opponents in Mezai stop.

He demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and government to take notice of the firing on our workers and that the accused involved in the incident should be immediately arrested and brought to justice saying that ANP adhered to the philosophy of non-violence but could not allow anyone to attack workers.

He expressed these views along with ANP leader Dawood Khan Achakzai while talking to journalists on the occasion of visiting the worker who was injured in a civil hospital after the shooting incident in Mezai Stop.

Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai said that political opponents fired on our party workers in Mezai Stop, as a result of which one worker of ANP Zahoor Ahmed martyred and another Moin Khan was seriously injured.

He said that since the election campaign started, there have been four attacks on our workers and camps.

He also demanded the Election Commission and Federal and provincial governments take notice of the attack on ANP workers to control such incidents in the future for the interest of peace.

In response to a question, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai said that the recent firing incident was an attempt to suppress the ANP saying that however, we wanted to inform the opponents that we would not be intimidated by such high tactics, ANP was following the philosophy of non-violence.

In response to a question, he said that ANP leaders and workers were martyred in terrorist attacks in Peshawar, Kuchlak, Chaman, and other areas but they did not give up their position.