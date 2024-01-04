Open Menu

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Ties Knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2024 | 02:59 PM

A video from the wedding ceremony showcases the bride and groom performing rituals alongside the entire Khan family.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his former spouse Reena Dutta, entered into wedlock with her friend Nupur Shikhare.

The festivities of Ira's wedding commenced yesterday, featuring glimpses of the bride and groom in traditional wedding attire.

According to the Indian media, the ceremony included invitations extended to not only Bollywood celebrities but also other prominent personalities in India.

It is reported that the unique attire chosen by the wedding couple has become a highlight in recent news, sparking discussions and admiration on social media.

A grand celebration for Aamir Khan's daughter's wedding is scheduled for January 5th (tomorrow) in Agra, with the reception set to take place in Mumbai.

