Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat And Bushra Amir Nominated For Best Ramzan Transmission Hosts

Chand Sahkeel 8 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated for best Ramzan transmission hosts

Ahsan Khan, Aamir Liaquat and Bushra Amir all three have been nominated for best Ramzan transmission hosts 2019 by Pakistan Achievement Awards International (PAA)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Ahsan Khan, Aamir Liaquat and Bushra Amir all three have been nominated for best Ramzan transmission hosts 2019 by Pakistan Achievement Awards International (PAA).Pakistan Achievement Awards International have been awarding personalities belonging to different walks of life who have a professional background and are responsible for building a positive image of Pakistan.This year Ahsan Khan, Aamir Liaquat and Bushra Amir have been nominated for the category of Best Ramzan transmission host.All three of them have acknowledged their nominations.Ahsan Khan tweeted.�The results of your life reflect the standards you have set #pakistanachievmentawards #ramzan #hosting #uk #pakistan.'Aamir Liaquat shared his nomination on social media.

�Dr Aamir Liaquat nominated for Best Ramadan Transmission Host of The Year Award 2019.

http://www.pakawards.org.uk @samaraeventsuk #10thPAA2019 #PAA #10thPAA #samaraeventsuk #London #Awards #Film #Darama #lollywoodentertainment #entertainment #hipinpakistan #page3magazine.'Bushra Amir the first wife of Aamir Liaquat was also nominated for her hosting skills.Bushra Amir tweeted.�Alhumdulillah ya Rabbul Aalameen Bushra Aamir nominated for Best Ramadan Transmission Host of The Year Award Female 2019.

Best wishes. 10th Pakistan Achievement Awards International on Sunday 18th August in London. #10thPAA2019 #PakistanAchievementAwards #RamazanPakistan,' she added.The event will be held on August 18, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

