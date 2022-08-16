UrduPoint.com

Aima Baig’s Latest Video Storms Into Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

The singer has shared her story on the photo-sharing app for her fans and friends in which she is seen singing to concertgoers with a rendition of ‘Jaa Tujhe Maaf Kiya’.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) The latest video of popular singer Aima Baig from Independence Day celebrations stormed into the social media.

The singer while taking to photo-sharing app chose a video for its stories and made it public for her fans and friends.

The video clip was originally published by one of her fans. Baig can be seen singing to the concertgoers with a rendition of ‘Jaa Tujhe Maaf Kiya’. Nabeel Shaukat Ali was the co-singer.

The songstress who had an opportunity to perform the number live for the crowd at the musical concert – organized on the occasion of Pakistan’s independence day event at Wembley Arena in London, United Kingdom – touted it as a ‘dream come true’ moment of her life.

The 26 years old singer is a big name in the local music industry. Many big projects like ‘Do Bol’, ‘Jawani Phir nahi Ani 2’ and others contains her beautiful tracks.

It is Aima Baig which stood at the top in terms of Spotify’s appearance among female artists in 2021.

