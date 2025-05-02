Open Menu

NAPA Mourns Ustad Bashir Khan's Demise

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published May 02, 2025 | 09:39 PM

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) held a reference for the late Tabla player, Ustad Bashir Khan, on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) held a reference for the late Tabla player, Ustad Bashir Khan, on Friday.

The speakers at the reference said the Ustad was the best exponent of his art in Pakistan, and his death was an irreparable loss.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAPA Syed Jawaid Iqbal said he knew Ustad Bashir Khan through his art. He said the ustad was a very quiet and soft-spoken person and never asked for any favor nor did he make any complains. He announced an annual Bashir Khan Award for tabla players.

NAPA COO Sameeta Ahmed said her association with Ustad Bashir Khan started when her sister started studying tabla from him.

He was gracious enough to guide the NAPA management towards tabla teaching.

Musicologist Sharif Awan said this year, Ustad Bashir Khan's was the third tabla player to have passed away. Bashir Khan had such a command on his art that came with his understanding of the art.

Bashir Khan's son Zaheer Bashir Khan thanked all those who had offered condolences with the family.

Students of the Ustad, Waqas Gulab and Yousaf Bashir said the Ustad was a loving teacher. They said they were lucky to have studied under such a great man.

A video presentation from the NAPA archives was also shown.

