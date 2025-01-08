Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Bollywood's beautiful actress and model Ananya Panday and former American model Walker Blanco have been the subject of dating rumors ever since a video of them dancing at a wedding ceremony went viral.

Following the release of this video, Ananya and Walker started reacting to each other's posts on social media and wished each other on birthdays, which further fueled the rumors about their relationship.

However, neither Ananya nor Walker has officially confirmed their relationship yet.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Ananya shared her personal and professional plans for the next five years.

She said, “I hope that in the next five years, I will be married, have a happy and stable home, be planning to have children, and will have adopted many dogs,”.

Earlier, in an interview, Ananya had also shared her thoughts on long-distance relationships, which further sparked rumors about her connection with Blanco.

She said that “Sometimes, having some distance is healthy. Not meeting for 45 days isn’t so bad. Distance brings hearts closer,”.

It may be mentioned here that Ananya is the daughter of Indian actor Chunky Panday, whose performances in films like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae, and Control have earned her a distinct place in Bollywood while she is also considered one of the best models in the industry.