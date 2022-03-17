Asrar Shah all set to perform at FJWU

UrduPoint.com

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published March 17, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Asrar Shah, a self-made artist and Sufi singer, is all set to perform at a live concert being organized by Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on 31st March 2022, Thursday

Known for his inclination towards devotional music, Asrar gained mass recognition through his Coke Studio performance and even made a name around the world with "O Mastanay".

The concert would start at 04 pm at FJWU's premises. The Shakar Wandaan Re singer's performance can be enjoyed by outsiders (females only) and children under 12 along with FJWU students and faculty members. Those wishing to attend the most awaited musical night can get tickets from ORIC, FJWU.

