UrduPoint.com

Atif Aslam Is Excited About His First Ever Drama Serial Sang-e-Mah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama serial Sang-e-Mah

The singer retuned to acting after his blockbuster debut on the silver screen with Bol in 2011.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) Renowned singer Atif Aslam has announced his first ever drama serial titled Sang-e-Mah.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a clip of his first drama with his fans and followers.

He returned to acting after his blockbuster debut on the silver screen with Bol in 2011.

He wrote, "Hello from the sets of Sang-e-Mah,".

"Yes, I am doing a drama serial and I need your blessings. You have always showered me with your love, and I hope you do the same this time," Atif asked fans.

He also announced something 'special' for followers, sparking frenzy amongst the netizens.

The singer said that the project would be launched soon.

Related Topics

Bol Same Atif Aslam Silver From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's ..

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pa ..

13 minutes ago
 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of ..

UAE leaders condole Algerian President on death of Abdelaziz Bouteflika

43 minutes ago
 PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

49 minutes ago
 Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.