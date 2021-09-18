Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama serial Sang-e-Mah

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) Renowned singer Atif Aslam has announced his first ever drama serial titled Sang-e-Mah.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a clip of his first drama with his fans and followers.

He returned to acting after his blockbuster debut on the silver screen with Bol in 2011.

He wrote, "Hello from the sets of Sang-e-Mah,".

"Yes, I am doing a drama serial and I need your blessings. You have always showered me with your love, and I hope you do the same this time," Atif asked fans.

He also announced something 'special' for followers, sparking frenzy amongst the netizens.

The singer said that the project would be launched soon.