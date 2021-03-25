UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Avatar" Continues To Lead China Box Office Chart

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" continued its dominance of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Wednesday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" continued its dominance of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Wednesday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

Directed by James Cameron, the Oscar-winning film was renowned for its fascinating visual effects. It generated a daily box office of more than 6.3 million Yuan (about 960,000 U.S.

Dollars) on its 13th day of re-release in China.

Acclaimed domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" came in second, finishing the day with a revenue of 4.36 million yuan. Currently the second-highest-grossing film of all time in China, it has pocketed about 5.34 billion yuan at the box office in 41 days.

In third and fourth places were comedy-drama "Endgame" and crime thriller "21 Bridges," with daily earnings of about 3.52 million yuan and 1.90 million yuan, respectively.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

16 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

19 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to ..

19 minutes ago

UNHCR, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU ..

19 minutes ago

India delays vaccine exports as cases soar

2 minutes ago

Hamilton to triumph and retire, says McLaren boss

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.