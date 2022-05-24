Azaan Sami celebrates 28th birthday, flaunts love for mother

Renowned music composer, producer and actor Azaan Sami Khan celebrated his 28th birthday with the evergreen Zeba Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Renowned music composer, producer and actor Azaan Sami Khan celebrated his 28th birthday with the evergreen Zeba Bakhtiar.

The 'Ik Lamha' crooner took to Instagram to share the adorable birthday photos with his fans. The mother son duo, seemed to be enjoying the moment with simple yet elegant decor and flashing smiles.

Khan also penned a heartwarming note for his mother "Celebrated my 28th next to my precious Amma. Eternally indebted and grateful to her for everything, especially putting up with me this long", Khan wrote.

Furthermore, the Ishq-e-Laa star expressed gratitude for the unconditional love he received from his fans "Thank you so much to everyone for the incredible birthday wishes, edits and messages. Trying to go through them all. Forever grateful to all of you, lots and lots of love, Azaan""Encouraging comments on the pink cap would be appreciated thanks" Khan concluded the note in a humorous manner.