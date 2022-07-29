UrduPoint.com

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Expect First Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first child

The Bollywood couple who tied knot six years ago are very excited over expecting the first baby.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover were expecting their first baby.

The latest reports said the Raaz actor was pregnant with her first child and the couple would make an official announcement soon.

The couple is quite happy and excited over expecting their first child.

Basu and Karan met on the set of a horror movie and they tied the knot late in 2016.

The couple often shares pictures and photos of their relationship and they recently marked their 6th marriage anniversary.

Basu wrote, “Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes.

From the day I met you it’s become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever,”.

In response, Karan wrote, “Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu,”.

He had also written, “I sleep every night thinking that I can’t possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It’s a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!”.

