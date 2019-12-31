UrduPoint.com
Birth Anniversary Of Prominent Actor Jamshed Ansari Observed

Chand Sahkeel 44 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:25 PM

Birth anniversary of prominent actor Jamshed Ansari observed

Fans of renowned actor of radio, TV and film Jamshed Ansari observed his birth anniversary on Tuesday in different parts of the country to pay homage to his services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Fans of renowned actor of radio, tv and film Jamshed Ansari observed his birth anniversary on Tuesday in different parts of the country to pay homage to his services.

They organized a number of events to remember his services in the field of drama and film industry.

Jamshed Ansari was born in Saharanpur, India on December 31st, 942 and at the age of six he migrated to Pakistan along with his family members in 1948. Jamshed Ansari played the memorable role of Safdar in the longest run Pakistani Radio programme `Hamid Mian Kay Haan'.

Listening that programme became the second habit of the Pakistani people for more than four decades.

Jamshed's first television play from Karachi television was 'Ghora ghaas khata hai', written by Agha Nasir.

He earned fifty-five national and two international awards in his forty-one year show business career. Prominent among those were Quaid-e-Azam Award and Graduate Award.

He had proved his mettle in all mediums of entertainment such as radio, television, theater and film by equally fascinating the audiences, said senior and famous actor Tauqeer Nasir.

He said his hard work and dedication gained immense popularity as an actor. He said that he was a man with multiple skills including storytelling, writing and acting. He would always be remembered as a true gem of the society, he stated.

