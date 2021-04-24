UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celebrated Italian Singer Milva Dies At 81

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Celebrated Italian singer Milva dies at 81

Celebrated Italian singer Milva, who achieved fame with her beloved performances in the 1960s and 70s, has died aged 81, Italian media reported on Saturday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Celebrated Italian singer Milva, who achieved fame with her beloved performances in the 1960s and 70s, has died aged 81, Italian media reported on Saturday.

She died Friday evening in Milan after a long illness, her daughter told the Ansa agency.

"Her voice has aroused intense emotions for entire generations," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said.

"A great Italian, an artist who started from her homeland and rose to international stages."Maria Ilva Biocati -- her full name -- was born in the village of Goro in Emilia-Romagna. She was later nicknamed "The Panther of Goro."Known for her striking red hair, her career went far beyond Italy's borders, with fans in Latin America, Spain, France and especially Germany, a country whose language she learned.

Related Topics

France Died Germany Milan Spain Italy Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives Cairo

11 minutes ago

Malaysia's Prime Minister Praises Outcome of ASEAN ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief stresses ‘clear and urgent need’ for ..

41 minutes ago

Indonesia military says missing submarine sank wit ..

4 minutes ago

8th Ajman International Education and Training Exh ..

41 minutes ago

Recycled SpaceX Crew Dragon brings new crew to ISS ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.