Celebs Pour In Support For Mahira Khan Following Firdous Jamal's Ageist Remarks

28th July 2019

Celebs pour in support for Mahira Khan following Firdous Jamal's ageist remarks

Several Pakistani celebs have come out in Mahira Khan’s support and called out Firdous Jamal for his ageist remarks.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Veteran actor Firdous Jamal had targeted Mahira Khan for ageing.

Speaking in a morning show, the actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

Firdous Jamal is being condemned for these remarks. Several Pakistani celebs have come out in Mahira Khan’s support and called out Firdous Jamal for his ageist remarks.

Here’s what they are saying:

Humayun Saeed

Mawra Hocane

Osman Khalid Butt

Mansha Pasha

While he is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past including ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’, ‘Nargis’ and ‘Waris’, Mahira Khan has acted opposite to Shahrukh Khan as well in Bollywood movie Raees besides winning several national and international awards.

