Cengiz Coskun Says He Received Many Marriage Proposals From Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:35 PM

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage proposals from Pakistan

The Turkish actor who got fame through Cengiz Coskun says that he received many proposals from Pakistani women for marriage but he could not marry everyone.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun, who got fame through famous series Ertugrul Ghazi, said that he received many marriage proposals from Pakistani women.

He said he was quite happy over his increasing popularity in social media circles in Pakistan.

Coskun expressed these views while giving his interview to a news organization here on Tuesday.

“I received many marriage proposals from Pakistani women butI cannot marry everyone,” said the actor.

He also said that he was well aware about ‘Biryani’ and would love to eat it whenever he comes to Pakistan.

