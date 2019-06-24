UrduPoint.com
Chinese Film Festival To Bring Visual Feast For Local Audience

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:11 PM

Chinese film festival, starting next month at PNCA, will bring a visual feast through top Chinese films that will be screened for local audiences.

Chinese Film Festival (CFF) would kick off on July 3 in celebration of 70th founding anniversary of China and 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and China.

The festival would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Ministry of Information, Broadcasting in collaboration with China Embassy, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and China Film Archive.

It is one of the largest and most popular Chinese cultural events and is held annually in major cities of the world.

The festival is aimed to promote Chinese films and improve communication and collaboration between Chinese film industry professionals and their international counterparts.

Cinema was introduced in China in 1896 and the first Chinese film, Dingjun Mountain, was made in 1905, with the film industry being centered on Shanghai in the first decades while 1930s, was considered the first "golden period" of Chinese cinema.

