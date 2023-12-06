Open Menu

DG PNCA Grieved Over Demise Of Ustad Hussain Gullu

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published December 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

The Director General (DG) Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Ayub Jamali on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt grief over the demise of renowned classical maestro singer Ustad Hussain Bakhash Gullu, he was a shining star of musical world who felt the nation and country proud with his art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Director General (DG) Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Ayub Jamali on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt grief over the demise of renowned classical maestro singer Ustad Hussain Bakhash Gullu, he was a shining star of musical world who felt the nation and country proud with his art.

Director General PNCA Ayub Jamali said that the world of music has lost a shining star with the passing of Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu, a renowned classical singer who captivated audiences with his mesmerizing voice and soulful renditions and his death marks an end to an era, silencing a voice that echoed the essence of classical music.

Hailing from the illustrious Sham Chaurasi Gharana, Ustad Gullu was the son of the legendary Ustad Nathu Khan, who himself was the teacher of the revered Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. He was born into a lineage of musical brilliance, Ustad Gullu inherited the profound mastery of his forefathers, carrying the torch of classical music with unparalleled dedication and passion.

Ustad Gullu's repertoire spanned the diverse genres of classical music and ghazal singing, each performance infused with his profound understanding of melody and rhythm.

His voice, a tapestry of emotions, wove its way into the hearts of listeners worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of classical music.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ustad Gullu graced the stages of international platforms, his performances captivating audiences with their sheer virtuosity and emotional depth. His contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Government of Pakistan, who awarded him the Medal of Excellence on August 14, 2010, a testament to his exceptional artistry.

Ustad Gullu's legacy extends far beyond his musical prowess, he was a revered educator, nurturing the talents of aspiring musicians and preserving the rich traditions of classical music. His passion for music was infectious, inspiring generations to embrace the beauty of this art form.

As Ustad Gullu's melodious voice fades into silence, his legacy continues to resonate, a testament to his profound impact on the world of music. His memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to experience the magic of his voice, and his contributions will undoubtedly continue to inspire and enrich the lives of music enthusiasts for generations to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Music Bade Ghulam Ali August From Government

Recent Stories

Demand of chicken corn soup increases following dr ..

Demand of chicken corn soup increases following drop of temperature

16 minutes ago
 Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for U ..

Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for Ukraine

16 minutes ago
 PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' e ..

PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' event

16 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel ..

Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel debate sizzles

17 minutes ago
 Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec ..

Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec 7

17 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

21 minutes ago
Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukra ..

Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukraine

21 minutes ago
 Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in me ..

Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in meeting

21 minutes ago
 PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

21 minutes ago
 SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends ..

SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends in Beijing

19 minutes ago
 CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

19 minutes ago
 Special Education Complex (SEC) marks int'l day of ..

Special Education Complex (SEC) marks int'l day of persons with disabilities

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz