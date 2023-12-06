DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Director General (DG) Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Ayub Jamali on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt grief over the demise of renowned classical maestro singer Ustad Hussain Bakhash Gullu, he was a shining star of musical world who felt the nation and country proud with his art.

Director General PNCA Ayub Jamali said that the world of music has lost a shining star with the passing of Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu, a renowned classical singer who captivated audiences with his mesmerizing voice and soulful renditions and his death marks an end to an era, silencing a voice that echoed the essence of classical music.

Hailing from the illustrious Sham Chaurasi Gharana, Ustad Gullu was the son of the legendary Ustad Nathu Khan, who himself was the teacher of the revered Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. He was born into a lineage of musical brilliance, Ustad Gullu inherited the profound mastery of his forefathers, carrying the torch of classical music with unparalleled dedication and passion.

Ustad Gullu's repertoire spanned the diverse genres of classical music and ghazal singing, each performance infused with his profound understanding of melody and rhythm.

His voice, a tapestry of emotions, wove its way into the hearts of listeners worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of classical music.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ustad Gullu graced the stages of international platforms, his performances captivating audiences with their sheer virtuosity and emotional depth. His contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Government of Pakistan, who awarded him the Medal of Excellence on August 14, 2010, a testament to his exceptional artistry.

Ustad Gullu's legacy extends far beyond his musical prowess, he was a revered educator, nurturing the talents of aspiring musicians and preserving the rich traditions of classical music. His passion for music was infectious, inspiring generations to embrace the beauty of this art form.

As Ustad Gullu's melodious voice fades into silence, his legacy continues to resonate, a testament to his profound impact on the world of music. His memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to experience the magic of his voice, and his contributions will undoubtedly continue to inspire and enrich the lives of music enthusiasts for generations to come.