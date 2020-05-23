Film and TV stars mourns loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash

(@fidahassanain)

At least 97 people have been killed in plane crash but there are conflicting reports regarding survival of Model Zara Abid

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) The film and tv star mourned the loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash.

The ill-fated PIA flight from Lahore crashed into a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport just moments before landing.

Saba Qamar, Shan, Hamayun Saeed, Imaan Ali, Ahmad Ali Butt and many other celebrities took to social media to express grief and pain over loss of precious lives in the plane crash.

Model Zara Abid was also among the passengers. However, there are still contradictory reports about her survival in the plane crash.

Just a day before, the model shared her picture on instagram wherein she was seen sitting on aircraft.

Mehwish Hayat who is recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in plane crash. She wrote: “Cannot believe the news coming in about the #planecrash In khi. Is there no end to the suffering we are having to endure this year? Today, on Jum'atul-Widaa' lets pray for all those who’ve perished and their families... Innallillaahi wa inna ilehi rajioon @Official_PIA

Mehwish had earlier tweeted about survival of Zara Abid but later deleted the same, saying that she made this tweet before confirmation.