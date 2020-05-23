UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Film And TV Stars Mourns Loss Of Precious Lives In PIA Plane Crash

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:39 PM

Film and TV stars mourns loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash

At least 97 people have been killed in plane crash but there are conflicting reports regarding survival of Model Zara Abid

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) The film and tv star mourned the loss of precious lives in PIA plane crash.

The ill-fated PIA flight from Lahore crashed into a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport just moments before landing.

Saba Qamar, Shan, Hamayun Saeed, Imaan Ali, Ahmad Ali Butt and many other celebrities took to social media to express grief and pain over loss of precious lives in the plane crash.

Model Zara Abid was also among the passengers. However, there are still contradictory reports about her survival in the plane crash.

Just a day before, the model shared her picture on instagram wherein she was seen sitting on aircraft.

Mehwish Hayat who is recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in plane crash. She wrote: “Cannot believe the news coming in about the #planecrash In khi. Is there no end to the suffering we are having to endure this year? Today, on Jum'atul-Widaa' lets pray for all those who’ve perished and their families... Innallillaahi wa inna ilehi rajioon @Official_PIA

Mehwish had earlier tweeted about survival of Zara Abid but later deleted the same, saying that she made this tweet before confirmation.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Film And Movies Social Media Wa Same Ahmad Ali Butt TV All From PIA Instagram Airport

Recent Stories

Researcher suggests potato protein may help mainta ..

14 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders expressed solidarity with APHC le ..

14 minutes ago

97 killed as plane crashes into residential area n ..

40 minutes ago

Fedeal govt. in contact with Sindh govt to ensure ..

37 minutes ago

Russian Gamaleya Institute Plans to Start Producin ..

37 minutes ago

US Lifts Coronavirus-Related Entry Restrictions fo ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.