Film, TV director Ayub Khawar attends seminar at Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab University College of Art and Design on Friday organised a seminar on "Director's POV (Point of View)" with famous film and tv director Ayub Khawar.

The seminar was organised by veteran director and college Assistant Professor Dr Ahmed Bilal, in which faculty members and a large number of students participated.

Ayub Khawar shared his views about the art of direction and discussed valuable ideas and tips based on his experience at Pakistan Television.

Dr Ahmed Bilal said the seminar was part of a newly introduced subject of TVC and video production at the College of Art and Design, which will open new horizons for the design students, in the ever changing world of communication.

He said as part of this programme, students would produce video clips, moving images, TVCs and short films for the social media platforms.

The seminar was concluded with distribution of certificates.