Filmwala Pictures is back with a Historic Drama Masterpiece - Khel Khel Mein

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th July, 2021) The dynamic duo, Nabeel Qureshi & Fizza Ali Meerza, are all set to hit Pakistani Cinemas, yet again with their upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

The multi starrer Feature Film; will have Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas in lead roles, along with film industry veterans Javed Sheikh, Samina Ahmed, Marina Khan & Manzar Sehbai.

The music of the film is done by the maestros including Shani Arshad, Shuja Haider & Asrar Shah. This heartwarming drama depicting a youthful take on historic events, will be releasing in cinemas very soon.

Fizza Ali Meerza, CEO Filmwala Pictures:

"Khel Khel Mein is our take on telling history in a fresh & engaging way to the youth so that it can be learned from and remembered.

We hope the viewers will resonate with the story and come out of the theaters feeling more entertained & informed."

Nabeel Qureshi, Director:

"We are very excited to bring Khel Khel Mein to the screens; the entire team has worked immensely hard to create the film and, we hope that people will love it and learn from it."

About Filmwala Pictures:

Filmwala Pictures is a Pakistani Film Production Company based in Karachi founded by Fizza Ali Meerza.

The production house has some of the biggest Pakistani hits under its banner including; Na Maloom Afraad, Actor in Law, Na Maloom Afraad 2 & Load Wedding along with the upcoming film Quaid e Azam Zindabad.