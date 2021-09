(@Aneesah05582539)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, AFP reported, citing his lawyer.

The actor, whose career was the busiest from 1960s to 1980s, is well-known for his roles in such movies as The Professional and Breathless.