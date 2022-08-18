UrduPoint.com

Jacqueline Fernandez Lands In Trouble Due To Alleged Role In Extortion Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:55 PM

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against the ‘Race 3’ actor accused in the INR200 crores money laundering and extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2022) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in a legal trouble as Enforcement Directorate accused her of her role in extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against the ‘Race 3’ actor accused in the INR200 crores money laundering and extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez – who while being a suspect in the extortion case – was probed earlier, told the officials that she knows conman Chandrashekhar since 2017 who lied to her about his identity.

“I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017, In August 2021, he got arrested after which I have not talked to him.

He told me that he is the owner of Sun tv and from the political family of Jayalalitha.”

Fernandez is charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court, for receiving the gifts by the conman from the ‘proceeds of crime’,.

Fernandez is the only accused named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED this week, terming her fixed deposits worth INR7.12 crore and INR15,00,000 cash as the ‘proceeds of crime’.

These assets worth INR7.27 crore were seized by the agency this year.

Related Topics

Delhi Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez Money February August 2017 Family TV From Court

Recent Stories

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

33 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.