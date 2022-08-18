Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against the ‘Race 3’ actor accused in the INR200 crores money laundering and extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2022) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in a legal trouble as Enforcement Directorate accused her of her role in extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez – who while being a suspect in the extortion case – was probed earlier, told the officials that she knows conman Chandrashekhar since 2017 who lied to her about his identity.

“I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017, In August 2021, he got arrested after which I have not talked to him.

He told me that he is the owner of Sun tv and from the political family of Jayalalitha.”

Fernandez is charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court, for receiving the gifts by the conman from the ‘proceeds of crime’,.

Fernandez is the only accused named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED this week, terming her fixed deposits worth INR7.12 crore and INR15,00,000 cash as the ‘proceeds of crime’.

These assets worth INR7.27 crore were seized by the agency this year.