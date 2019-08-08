Jehangir Khan lauds govt for opening Nishtar Hall during Eid

Renowned Pashto film and drama artist, Jehangir Khan Jani has said that opening of Nishtar Hall for cultural activities during Eidul Azha was a commendable step of the provincial government that would definitely promote our soft image and culture

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned Pashto film and drama artist, Jehangir Khan Jani has said that opening of Nishtar Hall for cultural activities during Eidul Azha was a commendable step of the provincial government that would definitely promote our soft image and culture.

Talking to media persons here Thursday, he urged upon government authorities to provide the facility of Nishtar Hall to artists and promoters on easy terms and payment in order to promote cultural activities, music and theater.

He said the move will also help reestablish the business of artist's community who are passing through difficult times owing to lack of artesian opportunities and activities.

Jehangir Khan told the media that he will perform at Nishtar Hall along with other senior artists including Said Rehman Sheeno, Zardad Bulbul, Sardar Mareekhi, Rehmat Elahi and renowned Pashto vocalists Khalid Malik, Wisal Khayal, Salma Naz, Gul Sanga and others.

He urged upon the public to participate in these cultural shows so as our theaters and halls can be made functional that according to him will also help artists in earning their livelihood and refurbish their talent.