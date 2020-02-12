UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up On Unpleasant Childhood Memories That Taught Her Positivity

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

Jennifer Aniston opens up on unpleasant childhood memories that taught her positivity

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston may be a big shot currently basking in fame and glory but life wasn't always a bed of roses for the megastar

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston may be a big shot currently basking in fame and glory but life wasn't always a bed of roses for the megastar.Sitting down with Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine, the 51-year-old Friends star shed light on the lesser known parts about her early life that were not all too pleasant but something that help shape who she is now.As Bullock remarked that Aniston has a "way of pushing joy and positivity", the latter detailed where it stems from."First of all, that was the sweetest thing anyone has ever said to me," said the Murder Mystery actor."I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: �I don't want to do that.

I don't want to be that. I don't want to experience this feeling I'm having in my body right now. I don't want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,'" she further said."So I guess I have my parents to thank.

You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, �You've got lemons? Let's make lemonade,'" she added.Aniston saw her parents' marriage crumble at the age of nine.Her father John Aniston, 86, is known best for his role in Days of Our Lives playing Victor Kiriakis while her mother Nancy Dow who passed away in 2016 had shows like The Wild Wild West and The Beverly Hillbillies to her credit.

Related Topics

Murder Marriage Nancy Jennifer Aniston Sandra Bullock May 2016 All From Best

Recent Stories

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

28 minutes ago

National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019- ..

14 minutes ago

3 Kashmiri critically injured by Indian forces fir ..

14 minutes ago

Second Launch of Russia's Angara Rocket Expected i ..

14 minutes ago

Traders demand to end encroachments, shift markets ..

14 minutes ago

NAB moves supplementary reference in Thatha Water ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.