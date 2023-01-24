Joyland all set for ‘theatrical screening’ in India

UrduPoint.com

The movie is the first one in more than a decade which has made its way to theatrical screening in neighboring India despite that it was banned in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2023) ‘Joyland’ of Saim Sadiq is all set to be screened in India after premier at Sundance Film Festival, the media reports said on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the US recent.

According to the reports, the Joyland production team confirmed the screening of Joyland in India among many other countries. HBO, they said, also acquired the film for Eastern Europe and negotiations are underway for Italy, Latin America and Israel.

The film despite being banned in Pakistan successfully made its way to the Oscar shortlisting as the final list of the Oscar nominees will be announced soon, with presentation show for the 95th academy Awards due to take place on March 12, 2023.

Earlier, Saim Sadiq while talking to the media had said, “I’m grateful and excited for this great honor to represent Pakistan at the Oscars with a film that I truly believe is an honest and compassionate representation of who we are as people,”.

He also said, “I’m hopeful that the joys and sorrows of these characters foster empathy amongst viewers in Pakistan and abroad,” adding that they would need good wishes and prayers in the coming days for their success.

He was of the view, “We always complain about how - despite the presence of many great artists in all fields - Pakistani art has remained grossly underrepresented in the world. But this movie has truly made Pakistan proud by its shortlisting,”.

Sadiq also expressed gratitude for the selection committee and wished the best of luck to Joyland and to Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Riz Ahmed are among the executive producers while Sania Saeed, Junejo, Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salman Peerzada, and Sohail Samir are the artists who have played the leading role.

