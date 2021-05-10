Kangana Ranaut loses Instagram account after Twitter

(@fidahassanain)

The Photo-video sharing app has deleted the account of Bollywood actress’s Instagram account over on the ground of spreading misinformation about Coronavirus after she termed the infectious disease as “short time flu”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut is in trouble as her Instagram account has also been suspended after Twitter.

The actress who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 which she confirmed on Instagram post with a note by describing the infectious disease a “small time flu”.

Following her post, Instagram came into action and deleted it on the ground of misinformation.

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she wrote in the post which has now been removed.

The actress reacted soon after deletion of her Instagram account. She took to her stories and hit back, writing: “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish COVID-19 because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week,”.

Twitter deleted account of the actress last week after she made insensitive comments on the violence in West Bengal. The local police also lodged FIR against the actress for allegedly provoking local community to violence and spreading hateful propaganda in the area.