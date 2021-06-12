UrduPoint.com
Katrina Kaif Back To Gym-exercises

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:31 PM

The actress has shared with her fans that how much difficult it is to get back to gym after recovering from Covid-19.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2021) As the Covid-19 cases started decreasing, the life is also gearing up back to normal. The institutions are getting open, though, the situatioin in India is pre-mature to be fully normal amid Covid-19 threat.

Despite all these survival challenges, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is excited to get back to normalcy and decided to join gym. She was diagnized with Coronavirus just two months back but she is fully fine and determined for gym exercises.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif informed her fans that how much difficult it is to get back to exercise after recovering from Covid-19.

She wrote: “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again,”.

She also said; “Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”

According to some reports, the actress has also started work for “Tiger 3” with Salman Khan. She is also expected to be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar soon.

