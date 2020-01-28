Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar hints at making 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' sequel

Pakistani author and drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has hinted at making sequel of his famous drama Mere Paas Tum Ho'

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Pakistani author and drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has hinted at making sequel of his famous drama Mere Paas Tum Ho'.In a statement, the author said that he is considering to write second part of the drama after phenomenal success of first season.I normally do not write sequel of my dramas but the fame that Mere Paas Tum Ho has received from the people is making me to continue its story, he added.