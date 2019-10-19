UrduPoint.com
Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage During Concert In Las Vegas

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:25 PM

Lady Gaga falls off stage during concert in Las Vegas

The singer tweeted that she was gonna be OKAY soon.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) Known singerr of international fame Lady Gaga fell off the stage in Las Vegas show after a fan danced with her at the concert.

According to reports, Lady Gaga got injured after fallinng off the stage during her concert at Las Vegas. She asked one of her fans to pick her up who climbed on the stage, picked up the singer but could not maintain the balance after which she fell off the stage. The fan also fell on the ground with Lady Gaga.

The moments after the fall, Lady Gaga was back onstage with the fan and asked him not to be sad about the incident. "Promise me that you are not goinng to be sad about that,".

He said: "yes, I promise,".

Hundreds of fans of the singer were there who became sad on the incident and shared videos of Gaga's fall and return to teh stage on their social media accounts. Later, Gaga also posted Instagram photos and wrote: " Post Show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”

Gaga cancelled a number of concerns after falling off the stage because she got injured and had pain in her muscles.

However, Lady Gaga tweeted about X-Ray and informed her fans that she was going to be okay very soon. She wrote : "When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just dance. Gonna be Okay.

