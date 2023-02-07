UrduPoint.com

Lata Mangeshkar's First Death Anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol And Raveena Honour Legendary Singer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Raveena Tundon shares the memorable pictures of their gathering in the honour of the legendary singer.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) A group of Bollywood stars gathered together to pay honor to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary.

February 6 is marked as her death anniversary.

Prominent actors including Hema Malini, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Asha Parekh and others gathered together in honour.

Raveena took to Instagram and shared the picture of Kajol, Hema and Asha.

She wrote: “All about tonight! #legends in honour of #latamangeshkarji #ashaparekhji #hemaji.”

The picture showed that two legends Maini and Parekh were sitting while Kajol and Tandon stood behind their chairs.

Hema wore a bright pin saree with a dark green blouse while Asha wore a black patterned saree.

Lata tested positive for Covid-19 last year on January and her condition deteriorated. At this, she was provided ventilator support and she started recovering. But later, on February 5, her health condition worsened and thus she breathed her last on February 6, 2022.

She had a global fame as the ‘Queen of Melody’ and Lag Jaa Gale, Jiya Jale, Dekha Ek Khuwab, Tere Liye are some of her many soul-touching songs which are still very popular.

More Stories From Showbiz

