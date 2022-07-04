Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress whose new pictures have stormed into the social media has written a caption, "Yunhi Pehlo baithe raho".

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2022) Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan has stunned her fans with her new look in saree.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress shared her new pics in which she was seen wearing saree.

Within no time, the post garnered likes and comments.

There are many people who have critized the actress for wearing such dress and advised her not to wear again.

The actress wrote an interesting caption of her pictures, "Yunhi Pehlo mein baithe raho,".

The actress who is working with Fahad Mustafa these days will be appearing in her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.