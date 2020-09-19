Mahira Khan’s video riding bike goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has learnt bike riding for her upcoming film “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” to be released by Eid-ul-Azha.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan learnt bike riding for her upcoming movie “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The video of the actress riding a 70cc motorcycle went viral on social media.

Mahira Khan is staring opposite Fahad Mustafa in upcoming “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” which is expected to be released by Eid-ul-Azha.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded her video with a caption; “ Aaajaaa meri motorbike pe beth jaaaa,”.

She also wrote: “This video was my second day of lessons.

. so you can imagine how good I actually am,”.

Mahira Khan got some help from trainers at the Pink Riders Pakistan, an institute that helps women across the country learn how to ride motorcycles. She also received a certificate after she completed her lessons.

Fahad Mustafa’s role will be as a notorious cop as Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy film. Thousands of fans of the actress made lovely comments on the video of the actress that went viral on instagram.