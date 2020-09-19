UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahira Khan’s Video Riding Bike Goes Viral

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:32 PM

Mahira Khan’s video riding bike goes viral

The actress has learnt bike riding for her upcoming film “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” to be released by Eid-ul-Azha.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan learnt bike riding for her upcoming movie “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The video of the actress riding a 70cc motorcycle went viral on social media.

Mahira Khan is staring opposite Fahad Mustafa in upcoming “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” which is expected to be released by Eid-ul-Azha.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded her video with a caption; “ Aaajaaa meri motorbike pe beth jaaaa,”.

She also wrote: “This video was my second day of lessons.

. so you can imagine how good I actually am,”.

Mahira Khan got some help from trainers at the Pink Riders Pakistan, an institute that helps women across the country learn how to ride motorcycles. She also received a certificate after she completed her lessons.

Fahad Mustafa’s role will be as a notorious cop as Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy film. Thousands of fans of the actress made lovely comments on the video of the actress that went viral on instagram.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Social Media Fahad Mustafa Mahira Khan Colombian Peso Women From Instagram

Recent Stories

Polio campaign inaugurates in Munda Dir

2 minutes ago

Polio drive kicks off in Multan

2 minutes ago

Senator Faisal Javed pays Rs46,127 taxes, FBR clar ..

2 minutes ago

SPI inflation increases 0.71 pc

3 minutes ago

Punjab Education Boards set to announce matriculat ..

23 minutes ago

PML-N announces 11-member delegation to attend APC

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.